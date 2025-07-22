Super League refereeing appointments confirmed for Round 20

THERE will be a split Super League schedule for the next fortnight as clubs prepare for a mid-season break, but there will still be three fixtures this weekend.

Wakefield Trinity host Leeds Rhinos on Thursday night for what promises to be an absolute cracker, with Wigan Warriors taking on Catalans Dragons on Friday night.

Last but not least, Huddersfield Giants travel to Hull FC on Saturday afternoon. But, who will officiate the three games?

Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

24th July, KO: 20:00

M Com: G. Kershaw

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: N. Horton

Touch Judge 1: M. Craven

Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley

Video Referee: J. Smith

Time Keeper: P. Crashley

Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons

25th July, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Smith

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: G. Jones

Touch Judge 1: R. Cox

Touch Judge 2: T. Jones

Video Referee: T. Grant

Time Keeper: K. Leyland

Hull FC v Huddersfield Giants

26th July, KO: 15:00

M Com: T. Randerson

Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Referee: L. Bland

Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson

Touch Judge 2: P. Marklove

Video Referee: C. Kendall

Time Keeper: M. Hawkes