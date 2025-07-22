Super League refereeing appointments confirmed for Round 20

THERE will be a split Super League schedule for the next fortnight as clubs prepare for a mid-season break, but there will still be three fixtures this weekend.
Wakefield Trinity host Leeds Rhinos on Thursday night for what promises to be an absolute cracker, with Wigan Warriors taking on Catalans Dragons on Friday night.
Last but not least, Huddersfield Giants travel to Hull FC on Saturday afternoon. But, who will officiate the three games?
Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos
24th July, KO: 20:00
M Com: G. Kershaw
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: N. Horton
Touch Judge 1: M. Craven
Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley
Video Referee: J. Smith
Time Keeper: P. Crashley
Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons
25th July, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Smith
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: G. Jones
Touch Judge 1: R. Cox
Touch Judge 2: T. Jones
Video Referee: T. Grant
Time Keeper: K. Leyland
Hull FC v Huddersfield Giants
26th July, KO: 15:00
M Com: T. Randerson
Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Referee: L. Bland
Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson
Touch Judge 2: P. Marklove
Video Referee: C. Kendall
Time Keeper: M. Hawkes