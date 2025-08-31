Joel Tomkins ‘proud’ despite another Catalans Dragons defeat

CATALANS DRAGONS coach Joel Tomkins was pleased to see a different attitude from his side despite their 4-40 defeat to Wigan Warriors.

He said: “I thought we had a good go, we started the game with some real intent. There was a marked difference in our attitude to defend tonight so we made it difficult for them.

“We lost Théo Fages, Luke Keary and Oliver Partington on Thursday so to lose your six, seven and 13 is difficult.

“When you’ve got half your salary cap sat on the sidelines and you’re playing against one of the top teams you need your full squad playing.

“I thought the scoreline went away from us a little bit towards the end and I’m very disappointed with the last two tries but on the whole as a group I’m proud of them.

“They can look each other in the eyes and tell each other they left everything out there on the field.

“There’s not been many times we’ve done that this year.

“We’re pretty busted right now. We’ve got Salford next and they got a result last night so it’s going to be a challenge.”