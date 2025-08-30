Wigan Warriors send clear message with big win at Catalans Dragons

CATALANS DRAGONS 4 WIGAN WARRIORS 40

STEVE BRADY, Stade Gilbert Brutus, Saturday

WIGAN flexed their muscles for the play-offs with a brutal display of power, pace and precision in Perpignan, sending a clear message for pretenders to their Super League throne.

Bevan French’s brilliance, combined with the raw pace of Jai Field from fullback and Liam Marshall on the wing, were too much to handle for Catalans.

On a night of high emotion at Stade Gilbert Brutus where 13 departing players said farewell to French supporters in the last home game of the season, the game lived up to the occasion with a terrific contest which slowly drifted away from the home team.

There were last-minute reshuffles for both sides when Wigan’s Adam Keighran pulled out with a knee problem and Fouad Yaha failed to start for the Dragons, Liam Farrell moving into the centre and Arthur Romano filling in on the wing respectively.

Wigan started hot in the steamy conditions with winger Marshall streaking in at the left corner in the eighth minute, converted from the touchline by Harry Smith.

They were in full control of the opening exchanges with referee Tom Grant ruling on a string of contentious decisions, including a ferocious tackle by Wigan centre Jake Wardle on Dragons fullback Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet which had French fans howling but was deemed legal.

Marshall snuck in for his second try after 24 minutes of attrition, Smith hitting the post with his second shot at goal from the same angle.

Wigan turned up the heat when Zach Eckersley slipped a reverse pass into the hands of fullback Jai Field who showed blistering pace on a 40-metre run around Aispuro-Bichet for a 28th-minute precision strike.

The Dragons fought back and almost scored but couldn’t collect a rebound from the posts off a César Rougé kick, then on the next set Rougé bamboozled the Wigan defence with another high ball into the in-goal area which was scooped up by winger Romano for the first home try of the game.

Aispuro-Bichet missed the conversion but the Dragons were still in the contest at 4-16 at half-time.

Wigan’s French connection with Field paid off in the first set of the second half, a short kick over the defensive line from the stand-off collected and delivered to make the score 4-22.

Field then knocked on from the restart and Tyler Dupree was penalised for a high shot on Aispuro-Bichet for which the Wigan prop received a yellow card.

But Catalans couldn’t capitalise and even a 60-metre dazzling dash from Aispuro-Bichet was cut short in its prime by a brilliant tackle from Field.

French lessons were duly delivered with a pinpoint kick to the right corner for Eckersley to score in the 65th minute, again converted by Smith from the touchline.

Wigan turned the screw in the final stages with some brutal defending and the home team’s discipline tired with a string of penalties and six-agains in Wigan’s favour.

And the gaps showed with Eckersley racing over for his second try on the right, followed at the death by Marshall who sealed his hat-trick with a score on the left.

GAMESTAR: Jai Field just pipped winger Liam Marshall with his clinical finishing.

GAMEBREAKER: Field’s try just after half-time killed all momentum from the Dragons.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: A swashbuckling sprint and angled 60-metre run by Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet was cut short by a textbook fullback tackle from Jai Field.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Jai Field (Wigan)

2 pts Bevan French (Wigan)

1 pt Ben Garcia (Catalans)

MATCHFACTS

DRAGONS

26 Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet

3 Arthur Romano

23 Matthieu Laguerre

4 Reimis Smith

5 Nick Cotric

33 Ugo Tison (D2)

18 César Rougé

11 Tariq Sims

14 Alrix Da Costa

16 Romain Navarrete

17 Bayley Sironen

9 Ben Garcia

24 Franck Maria

Subs (all used)

15 Tevita Satae

19 Paul Séguier

20 Jordan Dezaria

31 Denive Balmforth

18th man (not used)

32 Lenny Marc

Also in 21-man squad

8 Tevita Pangai Jr

13 Oliver Partington

22 Fouad Yaha

Tries: Romano (39)

Goals: Aispuro-Bichet 0/1

WARRIORS

1 Jai Field

22 Zach Eckersley

12 Liam Farrell

4 Jake Wardle

5 Liam Marshall

6 Bevan French

7 Harry Smith

20 Harvie Hill

9 Brad O’Neill

16 Liam Byrne

21 Sam Walters

11 Junior Nsemba

13 Kaide Ellis

Subs (all used)

15 Patrick Mago

17 Kruise Leeming

19 Tyler Dupree

33 Kian McDermott

18th man (not used)

26 Jacob Douglas

Also in 21-man squad

3 Adam Keighran

24 Jack Farrimond

27 Harvey Makin

Tries: Marshall (8, 24, 80), Field (28, 43), Eckersley (65, 76)

Goals: Smith 6/8

Sin bin: Dupree (49) – high tackle

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-10, 0-16, 4-16; 4-22, 4-28, 4-34, 4-40

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Dragons: César Rougé; Warriors: Jai Field

Penalty count: 7-6

Half-time: 4-16

Referee: Tom Grant

Attendance: 10,150