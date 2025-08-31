Wigan Warriors ‘building’ ahead of play-offs says Matt Peet

WIGAN WARRIORS are “in a good place” according to coach Matt Peet, who was proud of his players coping with a tough physical challenge in Perpignan.

Wigan emerged 40-4 winners over Catalans Dragons with Peet admitting they were tested to the limits.

He said: “We came here earlier in the year and we won by a bigger scoreline than tonight and that was a physical game, we lost lads with broken bones.

“And it was the same again tonight, it’s always physical here, there is a lot to contend with.

“It’s a proud club with proud people and proud fans and the game tonight was just the kind of thing we needed.

“We seem to be building, we’ve been beaten recently by good teams who have been playing really well but our performances have been building in certain aspects.

“Some weeks we’ve won and our performance was off, but I’m comfortable with where we are right now.

“The way we started the game we were very professional and there was great physicality from both teams.

“We posted some early points, then there was a period where we dipped a little.

“We conceded some penalties and we had to defend for lengthy periods but I liked the way we defended, particularly on our goal-line which we had to do quite a lot of.

“It was nice to see Liam Marshall scoring his hat-trick. He won’t be celebrating tonight, he’ll be recovering.

“He’s a good player and one of those who is good at both ends of the field. He gets you out of your own end and he’s deadly when he gets those opportunities to score.

“When the team plays well, generally, wingers score tries.”