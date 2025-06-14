Ken Davy loans behind The Shay’s new pitch

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS owner Ken Davy has claimed that the new pitch at The Shay is only being laid thanks to his own “interest-free loans”.

Davy is attempting to buy the venue, which is currently shared by Championship side Halifax Panthers and National League football club FC Halifax Town, with an eye on the Giants playing there from next season.

That move is currently on hold until progress is made in securing a site in Huddersfield to build a new stadium, while a community group has expressed an interest in buying The Shay and been given until October 3 to submit a bid.

The new £800,000 hybrid pitch currently being installed at the ground has been underpinned by a £400,000 grant from the Football Foundation, with the rest of the cost shared by Calderdale Council and the current two tenant clubs.

However Davy, who wants to bring the venue up to scratch to host Super League rugby, has said that he is in fact contributing to the project through loans to those clubs.

“I’m absolutely delighted that work is going on as everybody had hoped,” he said.

“But of course, the reality is it wouldn’t have happened without my willingness to provide interest-free loans, which are both long-term to the two clubs.

“There’s no secret about this, it’s been well publicised, but both clubs have said that despite the pitch being in a dreadful state, the funds were simply not available to do the work.

“There has been welcome funding from the Football Foundation which has been a massive help but the application for the funding wouldn’t have happened If I wasn’t providing the loans.

“There is some risk attached. We’re working very hard to try and ensure we are able to get to The Shay, but it’s not a guarantee.

“I’m not an expert on these matters but I think the latest date we could find out is in October. It does create a potential problem in terms of getting the other work done for the 2026 season to meet the full Super League requirements.

“It’s something we’re working on now to see if we an find a way of getting the work (including upgraded floodlights and LED screens) done. But again, it’s not a guarantee.”