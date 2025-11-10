‘We know where we need to improve’ insists England’s Harry Newman

HARRY NEWMAN admits the Ashes series was “a bit of an eye-opener”, but he insists that knowing what areas are most in need of improvement will help England in their preparations for next year’s World Cup.

The 25-year-old Leeds centre earned a seventh cap, but first of this year, on his home ground, and explained: “I have really loved being part of this England camp and grateful I got an opportunity, especially at Headingley.”

As Australia won 30-8 to complete a 3-0 success, Newman added: “We are absolutely gutted.

“But we have played against the best team in the world and ten-minute switch-offs in each game have probably cost us.

“To beat them you have to be on it for 80 minutes. We were right in that game until the 60th minute again, but they have world-class players, and they showed that, so you have to give them credit.

“I think there have been signs in all three games that we can compete against them. We can match them, but any switch-offs hurt.

“With players like Reece Walsh, Nathan Cleary, Cameron Munster and the rest, they will pick you off, and that is what they have done.

“Going into a World Cup next year, we know where we need to improve.”

While coach Shaun Wane is coming under pressure, Newman insisted: “He’s the man for the job.

“I can’t thank Shaun Wane enough. Since coming into the squad in 2023 he has been great for me.

“He has really taken me under his wing, and I have learnt a lot from him, the other coaching staff and the other players.”