John Cartwright addresses Hull FC quota issue ahead of potential major Super League change

HULL FC head coach John Cartwright hopes for clarity soon on Super League quota rules, ahead of a potential change which would have a major impact on next season’s squad.

Clubs will meet next week to discuss amending the current overseas quota regulations, which set a limit of seven non-federation trained players in a squad.

It is being proposed that players who have spent a certain number of consecutive seasons in Super League become exempt from the quota.

Hull are believed to have seven overseas players signed up for 2026 already, with St Helens’ James Bell reported to be joining alongside the retained sextet of John Asiata, Jed Cartwright, Cade Cust, Herman Ese’ese, Jordan Rapana and Aidan Sezer.

If the rules are unchanged, the club would have to let both Ligi Sao and Liam Knight – who replaced Sao, out for the season with a knee injury, on the quota when signed in March – leave at the end of this year.

But with Sao a Hull player since 2020, and fellow forward Bell in Super League since 2021, both could potentially come off the quota if a changed is passed.

Cartwright is keen to keep prop Knight but admitted: “There will be a few clubs chasing him, I would imagine.

“He’s aware of our situation. I believe there’s a meeting next week (and they will discuss) quota players.

“Liam is very keen to stay here. That ruling on quota players, for all clubs’ benefit, needs to happen like yesterday. Not many businesses can run without knowing what the rules are the following year.

“The early indication was that there will be a relaxing of the quota players if you’ve spent five years here. Fingers crossed clubs get some idea there about what they can and can’t do.”

The future of Samoa international Sao, 32, is also highly dependant on the ruling.

Cartwright added: “If he’s a quota (player), we’ve got no quota spots. If there’s a relaxing of the rule, he’s not a quota spot.

“He had a great off-season with us and started the season strongly. All I’ve spoken to Ligi about is working really hard on his rehab and getting himself right to play again, then we’ll discuss what happens from there.”