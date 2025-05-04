John Cartwright despairs at ‘dumb’ Hull FC and Liam Knight’s ‘brain explosion’

JOHN CARTWRIGHT offered no excuses and branded his players’ actions as “brain explosions” after Hull FC went down to Huddersfield at Magic Weekend.

Liam Knight was red carded and Sam Eseh yellow carded for dangerous tackles towards the end of the first half.

“It was a total lack of discipline,” Cartwright admitted.

“We weren’t playing well before half-time but we were still in the game.

“But the five minutes before half-time I just can’t explain. Call it what you like… a brain explosion, probably just dumb.

“I don’t think there was much difference to the other two that were yellow carded.

“Whether he (the referee) had just had enough and he wanted to make a statement I don’t know.

“There was maybe frustration the way we’ve been playing. I don’t have an excuse for you.

“They’re grown men, they play a tough game and they know the rules. I can’t explain it for you.

“We’ve got a weekend off next weekend, we’ll train through the week. We probably have to address some discipline areas.

“If we had have got a win it would have only hidden a few issues that have been sneaking in.”