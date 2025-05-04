Luke Robinson’s ‘mixed emotions’ after Magic win as Huddersfield Giants’ ‘missing link’ identified

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS coach Luke Robinson was proud and relieved as his team’s nine-game losing start to the Super League season came to an end.

After beating Hull FC at Magic Weekend, he said: “I’ve got mixed emotions if I’m honest.

“The players have been working really, really hard. I’m really chuffed for them as there’s been many games this year where we’ve been the better side. Hopefully it’s a springboard into more wins.

“Adam Clune has been the missing link. We’ve had numerous combinations at half but he’s our controller. If Cluney don’t play today we don’t win.”

Three cards were dished out in the first half, a yellow apiece plus a red card to Hull’s Liam Knight.

Robinson said: “It’s the way the game is at the moment. “If you make contact to the head, inevitably you’re going to see a card.”

He also praised the Giants’ supporters, saying: “The fans have been brilliant.

“We don’t have a lot of numbers but they’re a really, really loyal bunch.”