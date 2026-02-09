John Cartwright gives Hull FC future latest and response to NRL question

JOHN CARTWRIGHT has revealed that he doesn’t have the intention of returning to the NRL anytime soon.

The Hull FC boss has created quite the reputation for himself at the MKM Stadium after steering the Black and Whites to a seventh-placed finish in 2025.

That was quite the improvement from the 11th-placed finish Hull endured the previous year, and expectation is high that Cartwright can inspire further development at the East Yorkshire club.

Having previously being head coach in the NRL for eight years at the Gold Coast Titans, Cartwright was asked on Sky Sports’ The Bench podcast if he would like to return Down Under to coach.

“Not particularly, I don’t want to go back and be an assistant coach, put it that way,” the Australian said.

“When I was young, that was something I aspired to do and I was fortunate enough to do it but I’m just really enjoying by time here at the moment.

“I’ve got another year on my contract after this one, so depending on how we go.

“I’m not naive to think that I’m gonna be here for ten years. It’s a results-driven business.”

Cartwright was asked if he would be willing to stay as long as ten years.

“Ten years, no, I’d be getting very cranky then. I’m just enjoying the moment and enjoying seeing where the club is going.

“We’ve got a really good model there with the ownership that has come in and every department within the club has been boosted.

“There’s things you don’t see from the outside but they all help at the end of the day. The want for winning and the will to win hasn’t gone anywhere.”