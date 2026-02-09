Chris Chester reveals impressive Castleford Tigers signings for 2027 as recruitment strategy outlined

CHRIS CHESTER has revealed that Castleford Tigers have made several impressive signings for the 2027 Super League season already.

The number of signings made by the Tigers for 2026 is well into double figures, and no Chester has explained the recruitment strategy around bringing in the likes of Mikaela Ravalawa, Darnell McIntosh, Renouf Atoni and Krystian Mapapalangi.

“We made it fairly clear when I walked in that we needed some athletic bodies in the team and bigger bodies too,” Chester said.

“The way we’ve recruited this year has been based around leg speed which is such an important part of the game these days.

“We have been identifying those kind of players but also doing some really good background checks on individuals.

“Ryan Carr has mentioned it a few times, it’s more about the person and making sure we bring some really good people in who want to give everything to the club.

“We feel like we’ve taken a big step forward in the recruitment this year and we’ve made some giant strides for 2027.”

On 2027, Chester revealed that a number of signings have already been made.

“We have been proactive already for 2027. Those players will get announced at the back end of the season.

“What I will say, there are a lot of good individuals that we have identified and managed to secure for 2027.

“There are also a lot of good players that we are looking to bring in for 2026.”