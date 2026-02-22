John Cartwright on Will Pryce injury and Hull FC being ‘bashed up’

HULL FC coach John Cartwright is keeping his “fingers crossed” that star player Will Pryce will be okay after being helped from the field late on in their defeat to Wigan Warriors with a serious-looking knee injury.

​Pryce seemed to land awkwardly in a tackle involving Junior Nsemba and appeared in agony.

​Cartwright says it is too early to determine the extent of the injury, but he is hoping for good news rather than bad after the 23-year-old undergoes scans.

​“The doctor has had a look at him,” said Cartwright.

​“It’s more hopeful at the moment that it is not serious, but yeah it is way too early. He is still warm from the game.

​“We just have to let him cool down. We will get some scans done on him and then we will go from there.

​“It looked like he just got into an awkward situation. Your knee is not made to bend the way that it did. It was a bit of instant pain and probably a bit of a scare.

“Fingers crossed it is the best case rather than the worst.”

​Talking about the game, Cartwright said he had no complaints on the outcome as he felt Wigan dominated from the first minute and strangled the life out of his team.

​“We were up against it from the word go,” he added.

“They were very good and we weren’t so good. Games of rugby league are won through the middle of the field, gaining ascendency through the middle.

​“Sometimes it is a stalemate and sometimes a side just gets on top. They just bashed us up. We were on the back foot the whole time. We couldn’t get out of our own end.

​“Their line speed was enormous, the contact was enormous. They just beat us in all those areas.”