John Cartwright’s verdict on poor Hull FC defeat

HULL FC head coach John Cartwright was far from pleased with his side’s performance at Warrington Wolves.

He bemoaned their lack of ball discipline following a 24-10 defeat.

“We made too many errors,” he said. “We gave them too many opportunities and the scoreboard got away from us, especially in the second half.

“We fought really hard to try to get back into the game but every time we got the ball we just turned it over.

“It was one of those nights, I don’t know why. The conditions were perfect for rugby league but we completed just over 50 percent of our sets and I wish I had an answer for that but I don’t.”