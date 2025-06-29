Luke Robinson shares his big frustration after Huddersfield Giants thrashed

LUKE ROBINSON said his Huddersfield Giants side have “no excuses anymore” after wilting in the heat against Catalans Dragons.

Huddersfield’s recent revival was brought to an abrupt halt as they lost 32-0 in Perpignan.

The coach said: “It’s a very simple game, rugby league, and we shouldn’t overcomplicate it.

“If you don’t win the physical battle then you’ll always be on the back foot and I thought they beat us to the punch from the start.

“We’ve never really questioned the players’ effort this year but today, physically we got beaten to the punch.

“They started harder than us, they tackled harder than us, they put us on the back foot throughout.

“You can make loads of excuses about the travel and the heat but it’s the same for both sides.

“I was really disappointed in the way that we went after the first period of the game and I thought we were chasing our tails from then on, particularly energy-wise.

“We were 4-0 on the penalty count at half-time and we had no position on the field at all. Those penalties put us under enormous pressure and we didn’t have one good-ball set in the first half.

“Consistency is what we have been looking for all year and we’ve no excuses anymore about the side. We’ve got a pretty consistent selection going out so we have to look at ourselves.

“The effort and desire from each and every one of them so far this season has been really good but tonight I just felt like we lost that physical battle.”