St Helens set to make three marquee players for 2026 with full salary cap spend revealed

ST HELENS chairman Eamonn McManus has revealed that the club will be utilising all three marquee player spots available in 2026 and that Saints will spend the full salary cap.

Ahead of Saints’ clash against Leeds Rhinos in the Challenge Cup Fourth Round on Friday night, McManus outlined in his column in the matchday programme how the club will strengthen for next season.

At present, there is somewhat of an ageing squad at the Totally Wicked Stadium, with the likes of Alex Walmsley, Mark Percival, Jonny Lomax and Curtis Sironen into their 30s.

Of course, the Merseyside club has retained youngsters such as Owen Dagnall, George Whitby and Harry Robertson in recent weeks and months.

But, there looks to be an emphasis of bringing in “new and strong talent” as McManus explains: “It’s well known that we have a number of players off contract this season and that some will be leaving for other clubs,” the Saints owner wrote.

“We certainly aim to improve the squad further in 2026 both in strength and in depth. We aim to balance a degree of retention with additions of new and strong talent.

“We will be spending full salary cap and utilising the three marquee exemptions again that is for sure.

“The process is in hand and will no doubt unfold during the course of this season as and when decisions are made.

“That said, it is success this season that we first desire and which is currently foremost in our minds.”