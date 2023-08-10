St Helens suffer two more injury blows with Paul Wellens confirming Super League pair set for over a month on sidelines

ST HELENS have had a difficult time with injuries during the 2023 Super League season.

The likes of Agnatius Paasi and Alex Walmsley will miss the rest of the year with injury whilst those such as Mark Percival, Jon Bennison, Tommy Makinson and Joe Batchelor have all spent time on the sidelines.

Now Saints boss Paul Wellens has confirmed that Will Hopoate and Curtis Sironen will be out for over a month with injuries.

“Will will be four to six weeks, it is frustrating for him. Will has been playing for a number of weeks with a knee that needed a clear-out,” Wellens said.

“This has afforded us the opportunity for him to do that, we can heal two things at the same time with his knee and hamstring.”

“Curtis is very similar, he has suffered a reoccurring injury.”

Wellens has explained that the club are looking into why they have had issues with injuries in 2023.

“Behind the scenes, performance and coaching staff, we are working really hard to figure out why we have had more of those injuries this year.

“We don’t point the finger at anybody, it’s important we look at our own programs and how better we can put our players in better positions

“We’ve changed verv little which makes it even more frustrating.”

Wellens, however, has no qualms with playing the round one fixture this weekend.

“We are more than happy to play this game this weekend, it is round one but obviously we were given a fantastic opportunity to go out to Australia and have a wonderful experience with the World Club Challenge.

“We knew all along this game was coming and we knew we would have to catch it up. If we are in the same position next year it will mean we are doing something right.