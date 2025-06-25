Salford Red Devils assistant calls out Joe Shorrocks ban

SALFORD RED DEVILS assistant coach Krisnan Inu has called out the ban handed to Joe Shorrocks following the club’s 38-6 loss to Hull FC last weekend.

Shorrocks received one penalty point for a Grade A Late Contact On Kicker charge following that loss, meaning the 11 penalty points he has accrued over the course of the year yielded a one-match suspension.

But Inun feels that the decision to charge the Salford forward was wrong.

“I think technicalities sort of take away a bit of game sense and just a bit of genuine knowledge of the game,” Inu said.

“This is my view – if I feel like I can pull out but I still tackle him, then sweet, that’s a late shot all day.

“But once you’re already in the motion of the tackle and there’s literally not even half a second to make a decision, it’s impossible – that’s how I see it.

“I think late and dangerous are two different things, so I think we’ve got to determine every tackle specifically to the action, not put everything under one bubble.

“Obviously that was deemed late, which, like I said, I don’t agree.”

Inu believes that rugby league needs to stray away from cracking down on certain rules each year.

“The game changes every year. We get given certain rules that they’ll crack down on certain things and then the year after it’ll be something else.

“I think we just need to be consistent everywhere along the board and just follow the rulebook.

“We get taught the rules, so we’ve got to read it. I think everyone’s got to be accountable at some point.

“I know if I’m wrong, I’ll be the first one to put my hand up and say sorry to the fourth official, but I’ll definitely be the first to voice my opinion when it comes to our team and things that I don’t agree with.”