St Helens confirm immediate Joey Lussick replacement in NRL coup

ST HELENS have announced the signing of Queensland Origin representative Moses Mbye on a two-and-half-year deal from St George Illawarra Dragons.

Mbye makes the move to join St Helens immediately and will link up with his new teammates in the coming days, adding a wealth of experience to Paul Wellens’ side having played 194 NRL matches, scoring 28 tries, kicking 141 goals, and featuring for Queensland three times in the State of Origin series.

The 29-year-old Australian is incredibly versatile playing across the spine at hooker, half-back, or full-back, further bolstering this Saints team that is full of international talent, on a deal running until the end of the 2025 Super League season.

“I’m wrapped! It’s something that I’m so grateful for, to be part of a club with such success and such rich history. I’m keen to come over and learn from the current squad and off Wello (Paul Wellens) and be part of a club with such a great culture.

“My versatility is an asset I’ve got to develop over a number of years now, with my conversations with Paul that’s what I’m here to do, to be part of the squad and fulfill any role that is needed to be filled – but I want to earn my spot too. It’s a good opportunity to come over, add some healthy competition to what is already a really successful squad, and earn my spot.”

“I know the expectations at St.Helens are high which is great because we’re expected to succeed because of how well the team has gone in the past and in recent years. It’s come from the hard work they have put in and I’m looking forward to being part of it. I can’t wait to get over there, meet the boys and the fans and get amongst it!”