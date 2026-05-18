Jonty Gorley’s call in Workington Town hunt for win tonic

WORKINGTON TOWN coach Jonty Gorley has again challenged his team to become more consistent after they slumped to a 28-16 home defeat by Sheffield.

It was an eighth league loss in twelve games this season and a fourth at the Fibrus Community Stadium after those against Widnes, Dewsbury and Midlands.

Gorley had hoped Town, 14th in the table, could follow up an impressive 38-6 win at Hunslet, but was left frustrated as Sheffield built a 24-0 half-time lead, which then became 28-0, before a failed fightback attempt.

“We gave them a big leg up in the first half, making errors and giving away penalties, basically handing over decent field position which they took advantage of as any good team would,” he said.

“Maybe for the first time since I’ve been coach (this is his second season after previously being at Whitehaven), I gave the lads a bit of a blast at half-time.

“It’s not something I like doing, but I was disappointed at the way the first half unfolded, especially after the way we have played at Hunslet and the way we had prepared.

“I know we have more in us, but we have to be far more consistent than we are at the moment.

“After we gave away another try, there was a reaction in the second half. We put them under pressure for a good spell, and we ended up outscoring them three to one, and had a good chance to get another but let it slip away with a wrong option.

“The lads had a dig, but we had given ourselves too much of a mountain to climb.”

Next up for Gorley’s side is a visit to Dewsbury on Sunday before a home derby against Barrow a fortnight later.