Josh Charnley’s future at Leigh Leopards laid bare by Adrian Lam

ADRIAN LAM has admitted that Josh Charnley could leave Leigh Leopards, with the winger out of contract at the end of the campaign.

Charnley has been with Leigh since midway through 2022 when the former Warrington Wolves star helped the club earn promotion to Super League.

Since then, the 33-year-old has played a key role in transforming the Leopards into Challenge Cup winners and Super League contenders.

Head coach Lam says that the presence of a number of talented youngsters pushing through into the first team is an issue for the veteran.

“Josh came in and his presence has been big,” Lam said.

“I’ve got a big focus on pre-seasons and I want to see players develop and show us by their actions

“Josh has always been in the top one or two in the time he has been here.

“The issue is we’ve got so many good outside backs coming through in Bailey Hodgson, Keanan Brand, Darnell McIntosh and there are young players like AJ Towse who I think is a Super League player and has a future.

“For Josh and his career so far, he has been incredible and he is a big part of what we do.

“Josh knows that he is off-contract and it’s a long season ahead of us. I want to play all of those players and ensure we make the right decisions.

“We have rotated the back five probably more than any other club.”