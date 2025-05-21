Leigh Leopards star set to see specialist following number of concerning concussions

LEIGH LEOPARDS star Gareth O’Brien is set to see a specialist following a number of concerning concussions.

O’Brien will be sat out for several weeks after suffering his third concussion of the campaign in last week’s defeat to Wigan Warriors.

“Gaz O’Brien failed a HIA and he has had a couple in recent weeks so he will be seeing a specialist tomorrow or early next week,” Lam said.

“He will miss this week through the time off for a HIA and he probably won’t play for a few weeks.”

With a number of concussions in a short space of time, there have been concerns over O’Brien’s health and future – especially with his contract running out at the end of the 2025 Super League season.

“I don’t think it’s over for Gaz but we need to put Gaz’s health first and foremost,” said Lam.

“I think he is down there trying to play next week and that’s the tough player we have there. He is very influential on the way we play and he wants to keep playing.

“We will deal with that week in week out.”

Lam was asked whether Leigh would head into the transfer market to replace him.

“We will play Ben McNamara there if that’s where we decide to go for the weeks ahead,” said the coach.

“We will persist with that but it is a position we will look to strengthen as the season goes on.

“We do have space to find the right player and I’m pretty excited about that.

“We are a club that always has our eyes and ears open to players that are interested in coming to the club and we make our decisions based on the future.”

Lam also talked about how things have changed at the club since Chris Chester’s departure as head of rugby.

He said: “As we currently sit, the communication is coming through Neil Jukes (CEO), myself and Derek Beaumont (owner) and that is working pretty well.

“I’m excited for what lays ahead in that area in terms of recruitment and retention. That is an area we have had a grip on anyway and we will power on with what we are doing.”