Josh Drinkwater hat-trick drives Oldham to win at stubborn Doncaster

DONCASTER 26 OLDHAM 30

KASEY SMITH, Eco-Power Stadium, Sunday

A JOSH DRINKWATER try treble helped earn Oldham a narrow and hard-fought victory over the stubborn hosts, who had a hat-trick scorer themselves in Edene Gebbie.

The Roughyeds were by no means perfect, but they pounced at the right times, holding onto their lead in the second half to stave off Doncaster’s attempted fightback.

Sean Long’s side have been guilty of not making their pressure pay at times, with draws against Widnes and Batley springing to mind.

However this time they found a ruthless streak to inflict Doncaster’s fifth league defeat despite being far from their best.

The South Yorkshire side threw everything at Oldham and dangermen Connor Robinson and Craig Hall caused their defence a number of problems, but the visitors hung on for a first win at this ground since 2010.

The week before, a patched-up Oldham were well beaten by energetic Bradford, and for this game, there were five changes, partly reflecting injury problems.

The away side completed high in the opening stages and forced two goal-line drop-outs before Riley Dean, snaking past a frustrated Doncaster defence, darted in to open the scoring, with Drinkwater converting.

Oldham were nearly flawless in the opening quarter, capitalising on every mistake from Richard Horne’s side, with Jordan Turner striking next, powering over after a Doncaster forward pass deep inside their own half.

But the hosts swung into life before the half-hour mark and a scrappy end to a set caused chaos in the Oldham line with Jack Charles alert to ground wide out.

On 31 minutes, Adam Lawton was caught flying out of the line which left a gap for the quick Gebbie, who sprinted through, Connor Robinson’s second conversion making it 12-10.

However another unforced Doncaster error proved costly as Drinkwater seized the opportunity with a brilliant dummy which sliced a hole through the defence and allowed him to ease over then tag on the two.

A late shot on Drinkwater off the ball allowed the Australian to add a couple more points before the break.

The scrum-half was once again at the centre of the action early in the second period. His swirling kick caused chaos for Gebbie, who fumbled the ball barely a metre from his own try-line. From the scrum, Drinkwater darted through the defence to claim his second, then goaled.

Drinkwater grabbed his third on the right side after 56 minutes, with his fifth strike from the tee making it 30-12.

But 18th man Isaac Misky could hardly believe his luck when he feigned a pass from dummy-half and crashed over, with Robinson converting to spark a Doncaster onslaught.

Another high kick, this time from Craig Hall, was collected by Gebbie, who dived over to bring Doncaster closer, but Robinson’s missed goal attempt kept Oldham eight points in front.

Doncaster peppered the Oldham line and finally found a way through when Gebbie forced his third.

GAMESTAR: Josh Drinkwater came up with the big plays at the crucial moments to win Oldham the game.

GAMEBREAKER: Drinkwater’s three tries and five goals were key.

MATCHFACTS

DONCASTER

1 Craig Hall

5 Luke Briscoe

4 Reece Lyne

3 Brad Hey

18 Edene Gebbie

28 Jack Charles

7 Connor Robinson

8 Brad Knowles

9 Greg Burns

10 Suaia Matagi

14 Jacob Jones

11 Sam Smeaton

13 Loui McConnell

Subs (all used)

14 Watson Boas

15 Jordan Baldwinson

16 Tyla Hepi

17 Pauli Pauli

18th man (used)

20 Isaac Misky

Tries: Charles (26), Gebbie (31, 64, 79), Misky (61)

Goals: Robinson 3/5

OLDHAM

31 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e

35 Jacob Douglas

36 Ben Davies

3 Jordan Turner

5 Josh Cartwright

7 Riley Dean

23 Josh Drinkwater

8 Gil Dudson

34 Tom Forber

19 Ted Chapelhow

11 Matty Ashurst

12 Adam Lawton

13 Adam Milner

Subs (all used)

21 Lewis Baxter

16 Pat Moran

30 George Hirst

27 Ryan Lannon

Tries: Dean (11), Turner (19), Drinkwater (37, 43, 56)

Goals: Drinkwater 5/6

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-10, 6-10, 12-10, 12-16, 12-18; 12-24, 12-30, 18-30, 22-30, 26-30

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Doncaster: Craig Hall; Oldham: Josh Drinkwater

Penalty count: 6-5

Half-time: 12-18

Referee: Denton Arnold