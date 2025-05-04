Matty Fozard key as Widnes Vikings hold off Hunslet rally

HUNSLET 14 WIDNES VIKINGS 28

PHIL HODGSON, South Leeds Stadium, Sunday

WIDNES held off a rousing rally by Hunslet, who were 18-0 adrift midway through the first half but only four points behind 13 minutes into the second period.

That extended their winning sequence in this fixture to three games, although the sides had only met once since 2011.

The Vikings, however, remain outside the top six, due to York’s success at London Broncos a day earlier.

Several Widnes players had extra reason to celebrate personal milestones, with Rhodri Loyd making his 300th career appearance and Dan Murray his 200th.

Jack Owens needed only one point to breach the 1,000 mark for Widnes but was unable to get on the scoresheet.

Hunslet coach Dean Muir, meanwhile, welcomed Kobe Rugless, Brad Clavering and Ross Whitmore back from injury but lacked Kevin Larroyer, who was sidelined after the recent win at Batley. Greg Eden was selected at fullback ahead of Jimmy Watson.

The hosts had a strong bench, comprising Rugless, Harvey Hallas, Jordan Syme and Ethan O’Hanlon, but the visitors had much the better of the opening exchanges, making territory with alarming ease from the perspective of home supporters, and were 12-0 up within the first seven minutes.

Hooker Matty Fozard burrowed over in the fifth minute – shortly after Hunslet had gone close when Coby Nichol was bundled into touch – and Tom Gilmore landed the first of four goals from five attempts, his only miss being with his final shot.

Danny Langtree was next over the whitewash, charging in off Martyn Reilly’s pass, and Widnes went 18-0 up after Mike Butt dotted down out wide courtesy of telling approach work by Gilmore and Owens.

That try followed what could have been Hunslet’s first score, a smart kick by Lee Gaskell – who was superb throughout with ball in hand or from the boot – just eluding Matty Fletcher.

At that stage Widnes looked like running riot against a side who are bottom of the section but won’t be there for long if they can reproduce the form shown in the remainder of the contest for longer spells.

Hunslet opened their account seven minutes before the break, Mackenzie Scurr crossing out wide off Eden’s sweetly-timed pass.

Billy Jowitt couldn’t improve, but Hunslet were back in contention when, following a 40-20 by Gaskell, Lachlan Hanneghan forced his way over from short range.

Jowitt was on target this time and, as the hour-mark approached, Widnes found themselves only four points in front, Rugless – with his first touch after coming off the bench – sparking a raid in which Aaron Levy gave Nichol the chance to force his way over despite the attentions of a posse of defenders.

The conversion attempt, from close to the touchline, drifted wide, and Hunslet were subsequently penalised when in possession for leading with the elbow and, after Widnes had been granted another penalty, Fozard darted over for a vital score.

Hunslet responded in some style, a raid involving Eden, Liam Welham and Hanneghan being halted by desperate defence, Harrison Gilmore’s pass being ruled forward when play was switched to the left.

And that was, effectively, the hosts’ last opportunity, with Widnes sealing their win when Butt grabbed his second try with a couple of minutes remaining.

GAMESTAR: Widnes hooker Matty Fozard, whose two tries were pivotal to the outcome.

GAMEBREAKER: Fozard’s second touchdown helped give the Vikings a ten-point lead, with time running out.

MATCHFACTS

HUNSLET

16 Greg Eden

21 Coby Nichol

4 Billy Jowitt

19 Liam Welham

2 Mackenzie Scurr

6 Lachlan Hanneghan

38 Lee Gaskell

10 Matty Fletcher

14 Cam Berry

17 Keelan Foster

22 Harrison Gilmore

12 Aaron Levy

18 Brad Clavering

Subs (all used)

25 Kobe Rugless

8 Harvey Hallas

13 Jordan Syme

26 Ethan O’Hanlon

Tries: Scurr (33), Hanneghan (41), Nichol (53)

Goals: Jowitt 1/3

VIKINGS

4 Joe Edge

2 Ryan Ince

30 Josh Hudson

1 Jack Owens

5 Mike Butt

6 Joe Lyons

7 Tom Gilmore

8 Dan Murray

14 Matty Fozard

10 Martyn Reilly

11 Rhodri Lloyd

12 Danny Langtree

18 Nick Gregson

Subs (all used)

16 Liam Kirk

9 Jordan Johnstone

15 Liam Bent

21 Gavin Bennion

Tries: Fozard (5, 66), Langtree (7), Butt (20, 78)

Goals: Gilmore 4/5

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 0-18, 4-18; 10-18, 14-18, 14-24, 14-28

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Hunslet: Lee Gaskell; Vikings: Matty Fozard

Penalty count: 6-7

Half-time: 4-18

Referee: Andy Sweet

Attendance: 860