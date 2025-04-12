Paul Cooke hopes to start sleeping better after ending barren Featherstone Rovers run

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS coach Paul Cooke hopes to start sleeping better after his side finally put a barren spell to bed.

After four straight defeats, London Broncos were beaten 34-6 in Yorkshire in the quarter-finals of the 1895 Cup.

It was a sixth match at the helm for Cooke, who oversaw a 52-12 home 1895 first-round win over Keighley in his first and takes his side to Oldham in the league tomorrow (Sunday).

The former assistant to James Ford, who left four games into the season, was able to name halfbacks Ben Reynolds and Ryan Hampshire, as well as French prop Gadwin Springer, for the first time.

Like Springer, Reynolds hadn’t played since February due to injury while ex-Wigan man Hampshire, signed early in Cooke’s tenure as a free agent, has reached full fitness.

The presence of the two experienced pivots enabled Caleb Aekins to return to his customary fullback role, and the New Zealand-born Wales international responded with a hat-trick of tries.

Cooke said the new-look spine played a key role in the victory, which was spoiled only by an arm injury for secondrow Brad Day.

But he emphasised the contribution of the whole team, explaining: “Being able to get round pegs in round holes in terms of selection certainly helped.

“We knew getting players back would benefit us, but we also knew we hadn’t been playing well enough.

“After the defeat by Bradford (48-24 at home), we spoke about our performance, the standards we need to set, and making that match a turning point in the season.

“I think the players bought into that, because while we still have work to do, it was closer to the level we want.”

Former Doncaster player-coach Cooke continued: “We had been in a tough spell, and it was difficult for us all.

“I haven’t been sleeping too well, especially on Sunday nights after watching that afternoon’s game again on the tape, but hopefully that will start to change.”