Super League refereeing appointments revealed as Liam Moore and Chris Kendall get marquee gigs

ANOTHER round of Super League is upon us and what a round it promises to be.
The action begins on Thursday night when St Helens host Catalans Dragons at the Totally Wicked Stadium as Liam Moore takes control of the fixture.
Chris Kendall will then be the man in the middle for Wigan Warriors’ home clash against Warrington Wolves as Aaron Moore officiates Huddersfield Giants’ fixture against Wakefield Trinity.
Leeds Rhinos’ home game against Hull KR will be officiated by Tom Grant whilst Marcus Griffiths will take charge of Castleford Tigers’ away fixture at Hull FC.
Last but not least, Ben Thaler will be the man in the middle for Salford Red Devils’ interesting clash against Leigh Leopards on Sunday.
Here is the list in full:
St Helens v Catalans Dragons
13th July, KO: 20:00
M Com: R. Connolly
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: A. Williams
Touch Judge 1: W. Turley
Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson
Video Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Touch Judge: D. Arnold
Time Keeper: A. Brown
Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield Trinity
14th July, KO: 19:45
M Com: P. Hewitt
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: L. Rush
Touch Judge 1: J. Smith
Touch Judge 2: D. Bowmer
In Goal: P. Brooke
In Goal 2: G. Jones
Time Keeper: P. Crashley
Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves
14th July, KO: 20:00
M Com: A. Mills
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: S. Mikalauskas
Touch Judge 1: J. Vella
Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts
Video Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Touch Judge: A. Williams
Time Keeper: R. Safi
Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR
14th July, KO: 20:00
M Com: A. Brown
Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Referee: B. Thaler
Touch Judge 1: M. Craven
Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley
In Goal: K. Moore
In Goal 2: S. Jenkinson
Time Keeper: K. Leyland
Hull FC v Castleford Tigers
15th July, KO: 15:00
M Com: D. Milburn
Referee: M. Griffiths
Reserve Referee: J. Vella
Touch Judge 1: A. Smith
Touch Judge 2: D. Arnold
In Goal: N. Horton
In Goal 2: D. Bowmer
Time Keeper: S. Williams
Salford Red Devils v Leigh Leopards
16th July, KO: 15:00
M Com: P. Smith
Referee: B. Thaler
Reserve Referee: M. Griffiths
Touch Judge 1: T. Grant
Touch Judge 2: A. Moore
In Goal: P. Marklove
In Goal 2: G. Jones
Time Keeper: K. Leyland