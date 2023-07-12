Super League refereeing appointments revealed as Liam Moore and Chris Kendall get marquee gigs

ANOTHER round of Super League is upon us and what a round it promises to be.

The action begins on Thursday night when St Helens host Catalans Dragons at the Totally Wicked Stadium as Liam Moore takes control of the fixture.

Chris Kendall will then be the man in the middle for Wigan Warriors’ home clash against Warrington Wolves as Aaron Moore officiates Huddersfield Giants’ fixture against Wakefield Trinity.

Leeds Rhinos’ home game against Hull KR will be officiated by Tom Grant whilst Marcus Griffiths will take charge of Castleford Tigers’ away fixture at Hull FC.

Last but not least, Ben Thaler will be the man in the middle for Salford Red Devils’ interesting clash against Leigh Leopards on Sunday.

Here is the list in full:

St Helens v Catalans Dragons

13th July, KO: 20:00

M Com: R. Connolly

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: A. Williams

Touch Judge 1: W. Turley

Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson

Video Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Touch Judge: D. Arnold

Time Keeper: A. Brown

Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield Trinity

14th July, KO: 19:45

M Com: P. Hewitt

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: L. Rush

Touch Judge 1: J. Smith

Touch Judge 2: D. Bowmer

In Goal: P. Brooke

In Goal 2: G. Jones

Time Keeper: P. Crashley

Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves

14th July, KO: 20:00

M Com: A. Mills

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: S. Mikalauskas

Touch Judge 1: J. Vella

Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts

Video Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Touch Judge: A. Williams

Time Keeper: R. Safi

Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR

14th July, KO: 20:00

M Com: A. Brown

Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Referee: B. Thaler

Touch Judge 1: M. Craven

Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley

In Goal: K. Moore

In Goal 2: S. Jenkinson

Time Keeper: K. Leyland

Hull FC v Castleford Tigers

15th July, KO: 15:00

M Com: D. Milburn

Referee: M. Griffiths

Reserve Referee: J. Vella

Touch Judge 1: A. Smith

Touch Judge 2: D. Arnold

In Goal: N. Horton

In Goal 2: D. Bowmer

Time Keeper: S. Williams

Salford Red Devils v Leigh Leopards

16th July, KO: 15:00

M Com: P. Smith

Referee: B. Thaler

Reserve Referee: M. Griffiths

Touch Judge 1: T. Grant

Touch Judge 2: A. Moore

In Goal: P. Marklove

In Goal 2: G. Jones

Time Keeper: K. Leyland