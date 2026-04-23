Josh Thewlis signs new Warrington Wolves deal

JOSH THEWLIS has re-signed with Warrington Wolves until the end of 2030 – with the target of an elusive first Super League title.

The 23-year-old has come through the Wire academy to become one of their leading figures, scoring 61 tries in 127 games to date.

While mostly a winger like his younger brother and Warrington team-mate Jake, he has also impressed in several fullback appearances this season.

The Wolves’ early form has raised hopes of a title challenge, with the club’s wait for a championship now stretched to 71 years.

Thewlis, who was previously contracted until the end of 2028, said: “I got the option to go to 2030, and it was a no-brainer for me.

“The ambition of the club is winning that Super League. I want to be a part of that, and this gives me the best opportunity to do that.

“We’re building something good this year. We’ve had a great start, and I can’t wait for the business end of the year.”

Head coach Sam Burgess said: “It’s fantastic for both Josh and the club to get his long-term future secured.

“He’s an important part of our squad, someone who’s growing as a leader in the group and is a big part of the club’s future.”