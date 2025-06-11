Judah Rimbu to exit Castleford Tigers to make way for new signing

JUDAH RIMBU is set to exit Castleford Tigers to make way for a new overseas signing, League Express understands.

Rimbu only made the move to The Jungle ahead of the 2025 Super League season and has gone on to make ten appearances, scoring one try.

However, the 23-year-old hasn’t played for the Tigers since early May the Magic Weekend, with head coach Danny McGuire choosing to play Liam Horne and Chris Atkin as his alternative hookers with Cain Robb in at 18th man.

With Rimbu’s exit, it frees up an overseas quota spot for Castleford with the West Yorkshire club continuing to hunt for new blood following new owner Martin Jepson’s takeover.