Key Bradford Bulls duo sign new contracts

BRADFORD BULLS have announced new contracts to keep Australian pair Mitch Souter and Jayden Okunbor at the club for another season.

Hooker Souter, 24, has made 47 appearances since joining ahead of the 2024 season from Canberra Raiders.

Outside back Okunbor, 28, has played 32 times after signing from Hull FC, initially on loan, last year.

Both have committed to Bradford, who currently trail Championship leaders Toulouse Olympique on points difference alone, for 2026.

Bulls head coach Brian Noble said: “Players like Mitch and Jayden, you can tell they are finding a home here and it’s on the back of what we’re doing as a club.”