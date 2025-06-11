Queensland appoint new captain for State of Origin game two

NEW Queensland captain Cameron Munster wants to “make the state” proud after being trusted with the role by coach Billy Slater.

Munster will skipper the Maroons next Wednesday in game two of this year’s State of Origin series after Daly Cherry-Evans was dropped from the side which lost game one.

“It’s terrible circumstances with Chez (Cherry-Evans) as I am close mates with him,” said Melbourne Storm halfback Munster.

“Unfortunately someone had to take the role and I’m pretty excited to lead these boys out on Wednesday night and looking forward to it.

“Hopefully I can go out there and make him proud, make the state proud as the captain and hopefully stay in this role a little bit longer.”

Munster said that if him being captain had been suggested “five or ten years ago, everyone would have laughed in your face”, but he has believes has has grown into leadership as he has matured.

“For me to be able to get this honour, my wife has played a massive part in that and my kids,” he explained.

“I think having kids probably made me have to grow up a little bit more and want to be a role model not only for my kids but kids in the community in Queensland.

“Before that I was just worried about myself.”

Cherry-Evans’ axing sees Tom Dearden start and Kurt Mann come onto the bench for his Origin debut, while the only other change to their 17 is Kurt Capewell’s recall for Beau Fermor.

Queensland team: 1 Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights), 2 Xavier Coates (Melbourne Storm), 3 Robert Toia (Sydney Roosters), 4 Valentine Holmes (St George Illawarra Dragons), 5 Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (Dolphins), 6 Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm), 7 Tom Dearden (North Queensland Cowboys), 8 Moeaki Fotuaika (Gold Coast Titans), 9 Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm), 10 Tino Fa’asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans), 11 Reuben Cotter (North Queensland Cowboys), 12 Kurt Capewell (New Zealand Warriors), 13 Trent Loiero (Melbourne Storm). Subs: 14 Kurt Mann (Canterbury Bulldogs), 15 Lindsay Collins (Sydney Roosters), 16 Jeremiah Nanai (North Queensland Cowboys), 17 Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos). 18th man: Ezra Mam (Brisbane Broncos). Reserves: 19 Jack Howarth (Melbourne Storm), 20 Corey Horsburgh (Canberra Raiders).