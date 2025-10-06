Denis Betts’ joy as Wigan Warriors overcome nerves to win Women’s Super League

DENIS BETTS admitted his Wigan Warriors side overcame “nervousness” to win the Women’s Super League Grand Final.

Wigan trailed St Helens 8-4 at the break before fighting back to triumph 16-12.

Betts said: “It’s such a young side and there was a bit of nervousness.

“They were good all week but then they started to get a bit edgy. But they worked hard for each other and they’ve got a real desire to win, and it showed tonight.

“They’re really close. We work hard on building the relationships within the group. We have rules and we stick to them. The girls are amazing, I love them to bits.

“We finished fourth last season with a really young squad. We’ve worked hard, added some quality in there, and the girls have thrived.

“I always believe in them. They love coming to training, there’s a real buzz around the place. It’s a fantastic club to be a part of as well.”

Saints joint-coach Craig Richards said: “Congratulations to Wigan, I thought they were fantastic.

“They got us in little areas where we just didn’t turn up but I’m really proud of the girls. They’ve worked hard all season. We’ve been close but not quite there.

“At times if you switch off you get caught out and that’s what happened. We talked about starting quickly in the second half and we didn’t quite do that.

“The girls were so courageous, both sets of girls were.

“We’ll dust ourselves down and go again. We’ll work hard, we’ll assess what we could do better, and we’ll come back a better version of ourselves.

“There’s not a big gap between us, it’s just little things we need to tidy up.”