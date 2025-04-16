Leigh Leopards forward joins Sheffield Eagles on loan

LEIGH LEOPARDS forward Brad Martin has joined Sheffield Eagles on loan for the remainder of the season.

Martin is yet to feature for Leigh since signing from Castleford Tigers ahead of this season, instead playing three times on loan at Batley Bulldogs.

The 24-year-old will now reunite with his former coach Craig Lingard in the Championship, where Sheffield have only won one of their first five games and go to Doncaster on Good Friday.

Leigh head of rugby Chris Chester said: “At this stage in Brad’s career playing games is vital so joining Sheffield will give him this opportunity in a good environment in an excellent competition.”