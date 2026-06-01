Keighley Cougars coach Ian Hardman searching for answers

KEIGHLEY COUGARS coach Ian Hardman says he will look into all the factors which contributed to a disappointing defeat at Whitehaven and work hard to make sure his side is better next time out.

That’s against Rochdale on Sunday in the first of successive home matches, with a visit from Newcastle coming seven days later.

Keighley outscored Haven three tries to one, with Dylan Proud, Alfie Dean and Izaac Farrell crossing, and they led 14-12 with half an hour remaining.

However, having already slotted three penalty-goals, Ciaran Walker kicked two more, the second after the hooter, to condemn the Cougars to a seventh loss in 13 league games this year.

“Our discipline was poor throughout, and it ended up costing us,” said Hardman.

“We had opportunities to win the game, but didn’t take them, and while there were a few periods when we looked like we were getting ourselves together, on the whole we were disjointed and put ourselves under pressure too much.

“We prepared well, but didn’t apply the things we had worked on, and I need to have a good look into why that was and try to ensure it doesn’t happen again.”