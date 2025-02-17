Keighley Cougars first-team players to help out with talent pathway sessions

KEIGHLEY COUGARS had outside back Ewan Smith on dual-registration from Warrington for their 1895 Cup preliminary round two clash with Midlands Hurricanes.

But his Wolves teammate, prop Joe Bajer, was missing due to a shoulder issue (he is back at Warrington).

Keighley are also attempting to bring through the next generation, with the club holding three blocks of talent pathway sessions in the next few months. First-team players will be on hand to help out.

They will be for Under 12s, 14s and 16s, with the sessions at Cougar Park designed to enhance skills, ability, agility and mindset.