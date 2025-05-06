Jack Owens’ versatility a fillip for Widnes Vikings as yet another role found

WIDNES VIKINGS coach Allan Coleman hailed his “general” Jack Owens after switching him to hooker during the showdown with York.

The popular 30-year-old captain has played a variety of roles during his two spells at his hometown club.

But they have mainly been in the backs, with Coleman seeing centre as his long-term position.

That’s where he started in the 26-12 defeat at York, when despite Owens’ familiarity with the fullback role, Joe Edge became the fifth different player in as many matches to take what has been a problem berth.

However, a hand injury for Matty Fozard, the latest of a string of injury issues with which Coleman has had to contend, meant a forced reshuffle.

“Jack is a real general and has played a number of positions, but I think centre suits him now, because he’s got such good hands, and he played a great pass to set up Mike Butt for a try,” explained the coach, who returned Owens to centre for Sunday’s win at Hunslet.

“But when Foz came off, we had to make changes, Jack put his hand up for a stint at hooker and he really energised us.

“He’s not used to playing there, but did it for 20 minutes and was absolutely blowing, and he just kept going.”

With centres Matty Fleming and Max Roberts, halfback Dec Patton and forwards Lewis Hall and Ryan Lannon (who has since joined Oldham) sidelined and no Warrington players available on dual-registration, Coleman had limited options.

He pitched Castleford loan back Josh Hodson into the fray and said: “He was really steady and structured in how he defended and he produced some strong carries.”

Experienced hooker Jordan Johnstone has come back into the picture following a back problem, and Coleman continued: “We won’t moan about who we don’t have available, we will just keep going and keep working hard.”

Widnes have signed versatile Australian forward Morgan McWhirter, 23, from French side Limoux and agreed a contract extension to 2027 with prop Dan Murray.