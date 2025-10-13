Keighley Cougars sign former Castleford Tigers and Bradford Bulls prospect

KEIGHLEY COUGARS have strengthened their outside-back division with the signing of Waldimar Matahwa.

Matahwa featured once for Cornwall in the 2024 season and has also been on the books at Castleford Tigers and Bradford Bulls, playing for their second strings.

A Leeds Beckett student, he has also been selected for the England Universities side.

Matahwa said: “I’m really grateful for this opportunity to prove that I can compete at a higher level.

“I’m ready to show what I’m capable of, and especially ready to learn from everyone at the club, on and off the pitch.”