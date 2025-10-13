Whitehaven sign halfback from rivals Workington Town as duo leave

WHITEHAVEN have signed fullback Cole Walker-Taylor from neighbours Workington Town on a two-year deal.

Taylor-Walker stepped up to the professional game from Wath Brow Hornets ahead of this year, and made eleven appearances, also playing winger and hooker.

Whitehaven coach Anthony Murray said: “I’m delighted to welcome Cole to the club.

“He’s only in his second season as a professional but is already showing the dedication, fitness and hunger needed to push on.

“He’s determined to cement his place and show what he’s capable of, and I’m really excited to see his development with us.”

Former Kells duo Clarke Chambers and Karl Garner have both left Whitehaven.

Meanwhile the club have announced main sponsors Ortus Energy will continue as stadium backer and will now be on the front of the kit.

Their chief executive Alistair Booth said: “We are pleased to be supporting this great community club. The progress over the last year has been nothing short of incredible.”