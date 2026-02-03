Kevin Larroyer injury is big setback for Hunslet

HUNSLET have suffered a second early-season hammer blow with the news that experienced forward Kevin Larroyer faces at least four months out through injury.

The 36-year-old former France international secondrow has had surgery after rupturing a bicep tendon during the Challenge Cup second-round win at Stanningley.

Doctors estimate the former Toulouse Olympique, Catalans Dragons, Hull KR, Castleford Tigers, Leigh Leopards and Halifax Panthers player’s recovery will take between 16 and 24 weeks.

The setback follows seasoned threequarter Matty Dawson-Jones’ decision to retire after playing just two games following his move from Sheffield Eagles.

Trout says the Leeds club are looking into bringing in replacements, but that they would have to be the right fit.

“We’re always keeping our eyes open, but we don’t need sticking plasters. We’re trying to build a culture, and it’s a long-term process,” he explained.

“Losing Kev and Matty is a big disappointment, because they are both good, experienced players who help drive standards.”

Larroyer was signed from Halifax ahead of last season, making 20 appearances. The Stanningley clash was his second outing this year.

“He’s gutted, just like we are, but injuries happen and we’ll get around him and support him,” added Trout.

“With Matty, I’ve been through that process of stopping playing myself, so I understood where =he was coming from and I support him in his decision.”

On the plus side, halfback Dan Abram, signed from Swinton Lions, is on the way back to full fitness after breaking a hand during pre-season training.

“Dan is a dynamic player and he is looking really fit,” said Trout. “I knew he was fast, but until seeing him at close quarters, I didn’t realise how fast.

“Having him close to a return is a positive, and I am focussing on working with the blokes I have at the moment, and confident in them.”

Hunslet host Super League Huddersfield Giants in the third round of the Challenge Cup on Friday.