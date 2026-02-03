Jon Bennison reveals struggle at St Helens, why he left and why he joined York Knights

JON BENNISON has admitted that it was ‘pretty tough’ going in 2025 at his boyhood club St Helens.

Now a York Knights player, Bennison registered 29 tries and 23 goals in 71 appearances for Saints between 2021 and 2025.

But, last season, the 23-year-old made just 15 appearances, spending time on loan with Widnes Vikings in the Championship.

Now Bennison has opened up on his difficulties in 2025.

“It was pretty tough, I still managed to play a few games but nowhere near the amount I wanted to play,” Bennison told League Express.

“There was a period where I wasn’t playing for a few months and it was a struggle to develop as a player and mentally.”

So did Bennison feel he had to leave Saints to develop further?

“To a point yeah. You can see with the players they have signed that they are pretty stacked in the outside backs.

“So it’s a great chance here to try and play week in, week out and get an extended run of games.

“I’ve just turned 23, I’m still looking to improve as much as I can each week and every day.”

Bennison was also ‘unsure’ as to why he wasn’t getting picked in the St Helens side as much as he hoped.

“I’m not too sure. Sometimes, things don’t go your way and you’re out of luck or you don’t get picked for a number of reasons and what they are can change.

“I think with last season, my biggest lesson was to stay resilient and work on myself as much as I can and try and improve.

“I needed to focus on what I could control. It didn’t go to plan for a number of reasons but I’m looking forward to the future now.”

It’s the start of a new era for the 23-year-old now having signed for York.

“It’s an exciting place and everyone will attest that it is a beautiful city.

“You can see the momentum they got in the Championship and what they’re building here is really exciting.

“I think the fact that York are now in the Super League, we can show what we are about as a club and a group of players as well.

“I’m super excited, buzzing to be here and I can’t wait to get out on the field.”

What can the Knights achieve in 2026?

“I’d say we’ve got no pressure on us. There’s loads we can achieve and I think we will cause some upsets this year.

“As a group, everyone is looking forward to facing up against good opposition each week. I don’t think there is really a ceiling we are putting on us.

“We’ve got to try and compete each week and that’s what we have set out to do.”