Toulouse Olympique chief reveals how Tyler Dupree move came about following shock switch

TYLER DUPREE’S move to Toulouse Olympique all came about “very fast”, according to the French club’s director of sport Cedric Garcia.

Dupree has made a total of 62 appearances for Wigan Warriors since joining from the Salford Red Devils back in 2023.

In those fixtures, the former Leeds Rhinos academy prop has won two Super League Grand Finals, one World Club Challenge and one Challenge Cup at the Warriors.

But he fell out of favour in the closing stages of last season, not appearing in any of their final three matches including the Grand Final defeat to Hull KR.

As such, Dupree will now link up with Toulouse for the 2026 Super League season on a season-long loan.

And now Garcia has revealed just how the move happened, telling League Express: “For Tyler, it all went very fast.

“I had an exchange with his agent (Iestyn Harris) and Kris Radlinski from Wigan, and after a good chat with Tyler, we all agreed on a season-long loan.

“It is fantastic to attract a 25-year-old English International player to our club.”

Can we expect more big names like Dupree to sign for Toulouse in the upcoming days and weeks before the start of pre-season?

“We have 27 players onboard and we are looking for one last addition. We are not in a particular rush, just waiting for the right profile.”

The French club has already signed Mathieu Pons (Oldham), AJ Wallace (Hull KR), Henry O’Kane (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Cesar Rouge (Catalans Dragons) and Luke Polselli (London Broncos) for the 2026 campaign.