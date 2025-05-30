“We are not going to stop for anyone” – Adrian Lam set for aggressive recruitment policy as Leigh Leopards boss identifies target

ADRIAN LAM has admitted that Leigh Leopards “are not going to stop for anyone” in their quest to bring in their recruitment targets.

The Leopards have nailed it and then some in recent years in terms of recruitment, with the likes of Tesi Niu, John Asiata, Tom Amone, Kai O’Donnell and Ethan O’Neill arriving at the Leigh Sports Village as relative unknowns to become some of the most talked about players in Super League.

One man who is out of contract at the end of season is Gaz O’Brien, and with him being out of the side for the near future due to multiple concussions, questions are being asked of the veteran’s future.

But Lam has identified a major transfer target for 2026 and beyond – and he is determined to strengthen the squad overall as well.

“Probably halfback – and a goal-kicking halfback that can play on the right,” Lam said.

“We will work closely together as a group to nail that.

“Other positions we will strengthen where I feel we can get some pressure on players.

“Our squad isn’t too far away at the moment, there are a few tweaks we can move on with and then it’s all go for us.”

That being said, Lam isn’t anticipating a large turnover players at the end of 2025 as opposed to the double-figure exits he saw at the end of 2023 and 2024.

“The turnover is something we are aware of but we have a clear path of the group that we want and we are not going to stop for anyone on that.

“There will be changes but for the right reasons.”