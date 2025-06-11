Keighley Cougars sign prop from York Knights on long-term deal

KEIGHLEY COUGARS have signed prop Jack Teanby on a permanent deal following a loan spell.

Teanby made his debut for the club in a defeat to North Wales Crusaders and then scored two tries in their most recent game, a first win of the League One season against Newcastle Thunder.

Now the 29-year-old has signed a contract until the end of 2027 with the Cougars, ending a seven-year association with York Knights.

Keighley coach Alan Kilshaw said: “Jack’s been great since he arrived. His performances on and off the field have met my expectations.

“I am happy he wants to continue his journey with us, he’s a very popular and senior figure within the group already and that builds nicely into 2026.”