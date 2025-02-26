Key Featherstone Rovers player departs Championship club due to family issues

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have confirmed that key playmaker, Thomas Lacans, has left the club immediately due to family issues.

Lacans has played a major role for Rovers since joining ahead of the 2023 season, but will now leave Featherstone for his native France with immediate effect.

The club posted on X: “Thomas has been a firm crowd favourite in his time at the Club through his hard work, endeavour and trickery on the field of play but he has also played a key role for the Club and the Foundation in his significant work in the community.

“He will be badly missed at the Club but at our heart we are a strong and understanding family Club and respect Thomas’s need to be home with his loved ones, we speak on behalf of all our supporters and wish Thomas all the best for the future.”

Just two hours earlier, Rovers announced the departure of head coach James Ford after just two games of the 2025 Championship campaign.