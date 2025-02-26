Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess boards flight to USA for Las Vegas extravaganza

WARRINGTON WOLVES have confirmed that head coach Sam Burgess has boarded the flight to Las Vegas ahead of his side’s clash with Wigan Warriors at the Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night.

It had been nip and tuck whether or not Burgess was going to make the trip after visa problems caused last-minute problems.

And, by the time that the Warrington team had landed over the weekend, Burgess was still in London attempting to rush through the visa process.

Now, Burgess will be able to lead his players out in Sin City.

The club posted on X: “Warrington Wolves can confirm that Head Coach Sam Burgess is currently on a flight over to Las Vegas following the approval of his US visa.

“The Club would like to thank the American Embassy and the relevant authorities for their support and assistance throughout the process.”