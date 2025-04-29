Sydney Roosters supremo addresses Salford Red Devils interest with two other UK clubs ‘considered’ for investment

SYDNEY ROOSTERS supremo Nick Politis has addressed his reported interest in Salford Red Devils, with two other UK clubs also said to have been ‘considered’ for investment.

A report earlier in the week by the Sydney Morning Herald claimed that the Roosters were interested in taking over Salford and renaming the club ‘Manchester Roosters’ to align with their own brand.

That deal would of course be dependent on an NRL takeover of Super League, with plans for a 33 percent stake currently being talked about Down Under.

Now Politis, the 80-year-old Greek-born chairman of the Roosters, told the Sydney Morning Herald that he sees “an opportunity” to grow the game in England.

“Nothing will happen unless the NRL is involved. We see a lot of potential for the game in England and we want to be part of it if the NRL is on board. We see an opportunity and we will wait to see what happens next.”

But, it’s not just the Red Devils that are being eyed up by Politis and the Roosters, because the Sydney Morning Herald has also revealed that Championship clubs York Knights and London Broncos are being “considered” for investment.

That story has even more legs when considering that York owner Clint Goodchild recently attended a Roosters NRL fixture alongside Politis.

Politis has been chairman of the Roosters since 1993 and his net wealth is estimated to be over AUD$2 billion.