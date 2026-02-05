Kiwi ex-netball player among three St Helens signings

ST HELENS have identified another rugby league convert by signing New Zealand-born Mikayla Gillespie.

The 25-year-old originally moved to the UK from Christchurch to work within the sports industry as well as to play netball with YWCA Bury.

She has recently been working for the RFL as a development officer and was handed an opportunity to play for St Helens after she was spotted running.

Gillespie trained with the club during the latter stages of last season, and has now officially been added to the first-team squad.

She will be looking to follow in the footsteps of fellow outside backs Leah Burke, who made the transition to rugby league from gymnastics, and Dani McGifford, a heptathlete before joining the club.

Both players have gone on to represent their country – England and Wales respectively – at international level.

“Mikayla has a lot of natural attributes that can serve her well in rugby league, because they served her well in netball too, such as being fast and tall,” said Saints’ co-head coach Craig Richards.

“She has joined our environment beautifully and fitted in well, and now, this year, she adds competition in the fight for places to earn her chance on the pitch.

“The women’s game has seen many successful talent transfers from other sports, such as Leah and Dani – and Mikayla has players in our squad who can share their experience and knowledge, and how they went on to become successful at our club.”

Joining Gillespie in the squad next season are sisters Jadine and Emme McVernon.

Jadine has featured for Salford Red Devils in the Championship for the last two seasons and will now aim to step up to the next level.

Both Jadine and back-rower Emme have recently been playing with Orrell St James in the winter league competition, and it was there they caught the eye of Richards.

“When we went scouting around the community game and Jadine stood out to us straight away as someone who was leading the team in the pack,” he added.

“Her work-rate caught the eye, and we saw someone who could potentially fit the type of player we want. Then we spoke to her and saw what a great person she is as well, a great leader who could add to our group.

“Emme was a bit of a shock because we saw this young player doing a great job at centre, but we felt she was more of a back-rower. We later found out she was stepping in to help the team in that position and doing brilliantly.

“To discover that Emme was not on any Women’s Super League club pathways blew my mind. She is a player with a lot of potential and a real willingness to learn.

“I see her as more of a long-term signing as we develop her to WSL standards, and once she gets there, the sky is the limit.”

“We weren’t initially aware that Emme and Jadine were sisters when we approached them both, so it’s a wonderful bonus to have them both as part of the team.”