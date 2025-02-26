Paul Wellens reveals Morgan Knowles’ likely replacement as St Helens star set to miss Wakefield Trinity clash

PAUL WELLENS has revealed that James Bell will be Morgan Knowles’ likeliest replacement as the latter sits out St Helens’ fixture against Wakefield Trinity this weekend.

Saints travel to Wakefield on Saturday afternoon, but they will do so without Knowles following his concussion during last week’s 46-6 win over Castleford Tigers.

The England loose-forward failed his Head Injury Assessment and will now have to sit out for 12 days for the concussion protocol.

Knowles has, however, had no further concussion symptoms since the knock, with Wellens explaining Bell’s inclusion this week.

“There’s a good chance James Bell will come back into the team,” Wellens said.

“He missed out last week which was unfortunate because he hadn’t done anything wrong.

“He has trained well and will hopefully come back into the team this week against Wakefield.”

One man that could also return for the weekend’s clash is Moses Mbye, who suffered an injury during pre-season.

“Moses is ok, he trained with the full squad today. He had a bit of a calf issue which meant he pulled out of training last week.

“We needed to give Moses a peace of mind that there is nothing there. He certainly comes back into contention.”