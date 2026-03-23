Kris Welham looks back on 20-year career of highs and lows

Kris Welham’s achievements in rugby league eclipsed his own expectations and having hung up his boots, he reflects fondly on his career ahead of a testimonial year in 2026, writes LOUISE WOODWARD-STYLES.

KRIS WELHAM’S 19-year career, which includes a Super League Grand Final appearance, two Challenge Cup Final appearances and 218 tries in 450 first-grade games makes for quite remarkable reading. However, you won’t find him boasting it after hanging up his boots at the end of last season.

Despite growing up in a city where rugby league and club loyalties divided families and friends across the Humber Estuary, he never dreamed of making it in the sport.

As a promising footballer, Welham attracted interest from Leeds United, Newcastle and Hull City, but it was only when he played rugby league for his school team at Sir Henry Cooper High that he realised he had a natural flair for the sport.

Renowned for his trademark ‘fend off’ and natural ability, Welham quickly made an impression after he joined his local junior side Myton Warriors. From there he was scouted by Hull FC academy, signing for them alongside future black and white legends Danny Houghton and Kirk Yeaman.

However, opportunities were limited until a phone call with Hull KR stalwart Dave Parker changed his career. Welham then crossed the city and embarked on a professional career that saw him exceed his own expectations.

Impressive performances for the Robins’ academy side saw Welham earn himself a first-team contract ahead of the 2006 season – a year that ended with Hull KR securing promotion to Super League with a 29-16 win over Widnes Vikings.

Welham crossed for one try in two appearances in that debut season, but his rise to prominence was only just beginning and by the time he left the club at the end of 2015 he had scored 102 tries in 191 appearances.

When it became clear Welham’s future lay away from Craven Park, he stepped away from Super League, signing for a Bradford Bulls side spending second season in the Championship.

But despite leaving the club where he’d spent the first decade of his career, Welham harbours no ill-feelings towards Hull KR and was delighted to witness their historic treble in 2025.

“I never wanted to leave Hull KR and was led to believe a contract was on the table,” he told Rugby League World.

“However, it wasn’t, and I was left with nothing.

“But seeing them now it’s fantastic for the club and for the city. For too long FC were the bigger club, but now it’s undeniable that KR is the biggest and most successful club in Hull.”

Welham made an immediate impact at Odsal, scoring 29 tries in 30 appearances but unbeknown to him, the Bulls were about to be plunged into administration meaning he would be on the move once again after just one season in the red, amber and black.

But it did give Welham another chance to shine in the Super League when Salford came calling.

“At Bradford nobody was talking to us,” Welham, who went on to feature in a Grand Final and Challenge Cup Final for the Reds Devils, continued.

“We would turn up at training and do nothing just so we could insist on being paid. This went on for a few months and it was a really tough time.

“I thought my Super League days were over to be honest, so when Marwan (Koukash – Salford owner) and Watto (Ian Watson – Salford coach) called me, I jumped at the chance to go there.

“Even the 5am commutes travelling from Hull to Salford every day didn’t alter my desire to make the most of this chance again.

“I had a new lease of life. The squad that we had assembled – players that had been discarded elsewhere – had developed a back-to-the-walls mentality. Our goal was to change the perception of Salford. Other teams saw Salford as easybeats, but we definitely changed that by playing some of the best rugby the club has ever seen. The team spirit was class and we had so much fun.

“So I was gutted to see what happened to them last year. I loved my time at Salford, there’s a lot of good people there and even though the fanbase isn’t as big as others, they are very loyal and passionate. Salford was a special time in my career and it will always be a special club to me and my family.”

After leaving Salford, Welham spent the 2021 season with Featherstone Rovers – another club now hit with financial problems. Rovers were plunged into administration a week before the 2026 Championship season kicked off, and since then Halifax Panthers have gone into liquidation and Barrow Raiders have appealed for help fearing cashflow problems caused by having just one scheduled home game between February and May.

With such problems affecting three of the clubs Welham has been involved with over his career, he has warned lessons need to be learned to prevent it from becoming commonplace across the sport.

“It was a shock to see what happened to Featherstone,” added Welham.

“Fev is a real rugby league town but the writing has been on the wall for a while, after going for broke with the ambition to make it into Super League. That probably wasn’t the best business model, but the sport across all levels are struggling financially post covid.

“If it can happen to a club and community like Featherstone, it should prove as a lesson to the game overall.”

Following his retirement, Welham was recognised for his outstanding contribution to the game during the 2025 Rugby League awards evening, whilst also being awarded a testimonial in 2026.

Welham launched his testimonial season at a sold-out event in Hull in December, which featured special guest Wally Lewis and the fact that such an icon of the game spoke so fondly about a lad from East Hull speaks volumes about the kind of player and man Kris Welham is.

Welham has chosen to support the MNDA Association during his testimonial, with the charity receiving a percentage of all funds raised from events during the year.

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 518 (March 2026)