Tara Jones to make more history with first Super League game

TARA JONES will make history on Saturday as the first woman to take charge of a Super League match.

In the week she is due to receive an MBE for services to rugby league, Jones will be in the middle for Wigan Warriors’ home tie against Huddersfield Giants.

The 29-year-old was recognised in the last New Year Honours’ List and will get the award at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

Jones was a playing star in her own right for St Helens and England, winning four major trophies and becoming the first female try-scorer at Wembley.

But she hung up the boots at the end of 2024 to become the first woman on the RFL’s full-time match officials team.

Several other notable firsts have been achieved by Jones on her rise through the refereeing ranks, as the first female to referee a full professional men’s game (Oldham v Cornwall in League One in April 2024), a Championship match (Hunslet v Halifax Panthers last April), and a Women’s Grand Final (Wigan Warriors v St Helens in October).

With NRL and men’s World Cup matches having already been presided over by women, it’s a significant milestone for Super League too, reached on its 30th birthday weekend.

“This has always been a lifelong ambition of mine to referee in Super League,” said Jones.

“Making the decision to retire from playing just over a year ago was a really hard one and something I initially struggled to come to terms with.

“But the past twelve months or so since being a full-time official has really cemented for me that I have done the right thing.

“Making my Super League debut this weekend makes it all worth it – and the 12-year-old me (when she began refereeing) would be very proud!”

Jones will become the 57th different referee to take charge of a Super League match.