Kurt Haggerty opens up on difficult week at Salford Red Devils and prospect of more departures

SALFORD assistant coach Kurt Haggerty admitted he has “no idea” what will happen next at the beleaguered club.

A fourth-round Challenge Cup victory over Bradford has offered some cheer but there are serious ongoing financial concerns and reports that more players could join Marc Sneyd in leaving.

Haggerty, standing in for head coach Paul Rowley who has just had surgery, said after the game: “This week has been right up there with round one.

“This has been going on since November, so it’s nice to win again.

“We’ve absolutely no idea what’s going to happen (next week) and there are massive worries about more players going.”

Haggerty could have few complaints with the efforts of the 16 who featured against Bradford.

“When you have a 37-year-old front-rower (Chris Hill) and another 33-year-old forward (Jack Ormondroyd) playing 80 minutes I think it shows the spirit in the camp,” he said.

“I thought they stood up in an adverse situation and they set the benchmark for the game for us.

“We put a big focus on their team full of ex-Super League players because they were more than capable of beating us tonight.

“I thought Jayden (Nikorima) and Ryan (Brierley) were very good for us.

“We had no idea once Marc had gone who was going to play at pivot so I thought Jayden’s performance was very important to us.

“It’s been extremely difficult not knowing who we could pick from such a small squad and with injuries as well, it was very much a waiting game – a case of taking it day-by-day before we knew who could play.

“The lads have been amazing – I’m so proud of the players.”