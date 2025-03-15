Paul Wellens sees ‘lots to like’ in St Helens’ win over Leeds Rhinos

PAUL WELLENS said there was a “lot to like” from his St Helens side after beating Leeds to reach the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

“They made us work for that, but we weren’t at all surprised,” said the coach.

“There was a lot to like and bits to work on but I don’t see that as a negative, more a positive.

“Leeds challenge you in a different way with the ball so we had to keep turning up for each other which we did very well.

“I was really pleased with our defence, and then we got some joy with the ball at the start of the second half. I can’t fault them in any way for their effort.

“We want to be a team that can hang tough and then go bang, bang, bang and score tries.”

Morgan Knowles, who is joining the Dolphins in the NRL next year, and bright prospect Harry Robertson were identified as stand-outs.

Wellens added: “Morgan was brilliant. I can’t speak highly enough of him, we know where his future lies but no one can question his commitment, and he makes those around him better.

“Harry’s an exciting player and it’s great to see a young man take his opportunity and grasp it. I can’t ask any more of him, he’s got a really bright future in the game.”

Leeds coach Brad Arthur bemoaned the spell early in the second half which brought their defeat.

“For 65 minutes we were good. The first half was a real grind, and we were happy to come in at 6-2 down,” he said.

“In the second half we gave away a penalty and the ball on the second tackle, then there were a couple of lapses in defence, and that next 15 minutes cost us the game.

“We stayed in it, but we’ve just got to do it for a full 80 minutes. It was our fifth combination in the halves so we were a bit clunky but there were good signs.

“It was a good way to finish for what’s next for us. If we can keep that tough mentality and attitude, we’ll get better.

“We really wanted to make a fist of it in this competition and the boys are disappointed in there, but we’ve got to take our lessons from it.”